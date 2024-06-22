Bennett Selby Investments LP Purchases New Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Bennett Selby Investments LP bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 848 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 106.0% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 173 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. 80.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ADP shares. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $227.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $254.00 to $250.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Mizuho raised their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $265.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $253.00 to $251.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $255.42.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ ADP traded up $1.91 during trading on Friday, reaching $247.97. The company had a trading volume of 3,022,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,362,978. The business’s 50-day moving average is $245.89 and its 200 day moving average is $243.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $101.49 billion, a PE ratio of 27.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.78. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12-month low of $205.53 and a 12-month high of $256.84.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.09. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.56% and a return on equity of 93.09%. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.52 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.50%.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

