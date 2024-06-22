Bennett Selby Investments LP Sells 599 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Bennett Selby Investments LP lowered its stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,285 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 599 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Group makes up 0.6% of Bennett Selby Investments LP’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Bennett Selby Investments LP’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $1,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 0.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,483,350 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $365,299,000 after acquiring an additional 25,012 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 4.1% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,356,132 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $247,088,000 after acquiring an additional 93,829 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,752,005 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $188,674,000 after acquiring an additional 109,653 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 7.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,684,057 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $176,607,000 after acquiring an additional 119,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,352,683 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $145,685,000 after acquiring an additional 236,697 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

TROW stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $118.42. The company had a trading volume of 1,670,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 955,925. The business has a 50-day moving average of $114.41 and a 200-day moving average of $112.16. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a one year low of $87.43 and a one year high of $132.76. The stock has a market cap of $26.44 billion, a PE ratio of 14.06, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.43.

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.34. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 19.70% and a net margin of 29.09%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 8.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is presently 58.91%.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Dorothy C. Sawyer sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.00, for a total transaction of $234,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,061,070. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other T. Rowe Price Group news, Director Robert F. Maclellan sold 3,043 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.08, for a total transaction of $344,102.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,916,525.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Dorothy C. Sawyer sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.00, for a total value of $234,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,710 shares in the company, valued at $4,061,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

TROW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Citigroup boosted their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. TD Cowen raised T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.10.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

