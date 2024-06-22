BetaPro Canadian Gold Miners 2x Daily Bull ETF (TSE:HGU) Shares Down 3.1%

BetaPro Canadian Gold Miners 2x Daily Bull ETF (TSE:HGU – Get Free Report) shares fell 3.1% on Friday . The company traded as low as C$16.71 and last traded at C$17.00. 289,978 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 372,975 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$17.54.

BetaPro Canadian Gold Miners 2x Daily Bull ETF Stock Down 3.1 %

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$17.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$14.38.

