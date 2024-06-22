BioLargo (NASDAQ:BLGO) Shares Down 7.6%

BioLargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLGO – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 7.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.28 and last traded at $0.29. Approximately 347,660 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 8% from the average daily volume of 376,017 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.31.
BioLargo Stock Performance
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.32 and a 200 day moving average of $0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.59 million, a P/E ratio of -9.15 and a beta of 0.33.
BioLargo (NASDAQ:BLGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 1st. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.37 million for the quarter.
About BioLargo
BioLargo, Inc invents, develops, and commercializes various platform technologies. Its technologies solve challenging environmental problems comprising per – and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) water contamination, advanced water and wastewater treatment, industrial odor and volatile organic compounds control, air quality control, infection control, and myriad environmental remediation.
