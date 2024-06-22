Bitcoin Price Tops $64,458.25 on Major Exchanges (BTC)

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 22nd. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin has traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $1,270.82 billion and $9.83 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $64,458.25 on exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $393.43 or 0.00610362 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.44 or 0.00042569 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46.34 or 0.00071893 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000190 BTC.
Bitcoin Profile
Bitcoin (BTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 13th, 2010. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,715,409 coins. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin’s official website is bitcoin.org. The official message board for Bitcoin is bitcointalk.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Bitcoin Coin Trading
Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin using U.S. dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Changelly or Gemini.
Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.