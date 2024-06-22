BitShares Market Capitalization Tops $7.81 Million (BTS)

BitShares (BTS) traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 22nd. One BitShares coin can now be bought for $0.0026 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. BitShares has a market cap of $7.81 million and $245,542.69 worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, BitShares has traded down 6.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BitShares alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001202 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000642 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000581 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000567 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000645 BTC.

About BitShares

BitShares uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,995,443,584 coins. The official website for BitShares is bitshares.github.io. The Reddit community for BitShares is https://reddit.com/r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for BitShares is bitsharestalk.org. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @bitsharesgroup and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BitShares

According to CryptoCompare, “BitShares is a blockchain-based platform that creates decentralized autonomous companies for improved, low-cost services. It was introduced by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer, and founded by Daniel Larimer with funding from BitFund.PE.BitShares was created by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer. Charles Hoskinson was a co-founder but has since left the team.BitShares can be used to participate in decentralized autonomous companies (DACs) offering various services by becoming a shareholder and securing the company through your computer. The platform uses its own token, BTS, for participation and services.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitShares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitShares should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitShares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitShares and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.