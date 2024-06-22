Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday.
Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $69.60.
Boston Properties Stock Up 0.1 %
Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($1.22). Boston Properties had a return on equity of 2.35% and a net margin of 5.81%. The business had revenue of $839.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $808.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Boston Properties will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current year.
Boston Properties Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.37%. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is 321.31%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Boston Properties
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BXP. Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in Boston Properties by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 11,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $785,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its holdings in Boston Properties by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 6,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Boston Properties by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Carson Advisory Inc. increased its position in Boston Properties by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 4,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. increased its position in Boston Properties by 80.1% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. 98.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Boston Properties Company Profile
Boston Properties, Inc (NYSE: BXP) (BXP or the Company) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.
