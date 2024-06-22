Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Holdings Lifted by Running Oak Capital LLC

Running Oak Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 167,509 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,634 shares during the period. Boston Scientific accounts for 1.8% of Running Oak Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Running Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $11,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 125,449,802 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,252,253,000 after buying an additional 1,681,454 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 5.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 42,076,529 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,221,641,000 after buying an additional 2,336,348 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 37,905,659 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,191,326,000 after buying an additional 550,490 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 2.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,200,339 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,119,378,000 after buying an additional 481,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at about $930,626,000. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BSX. Barclays increased their price target on Boston Scientific from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Boston Scientific from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Boston Scientific from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Boston Scientific in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Boston Scientific from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.70.

NYSE BSX traded up $0.71 during trading on Friday, hitting $77.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,938,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,647,806. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $73.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.83. The firm has a market cap of $114.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.81. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52 week low of $48.35 and a 52 week high of $77.81.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 12.06%. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Charles J. Dockendorff sold 3,946 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.70, for a total transaction of $286,874.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total value of $526,029.39. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,437,157.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Charles J. Dockendorff sold 3,946 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.70, for a total value of $286,874.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 81,627 shares of company stock valued at $5,937,353. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

