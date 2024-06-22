Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,178 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,976 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,178 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF makes up about 1.0% of Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VSS. Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 22,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 267,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,474,000 after acquiring an additional 6,108 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 126,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,869,000 after acquiring an additional 4,023 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 400,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,018,000 after purchasing an additional 6,871 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VSS stock traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $117.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 360,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,621. The stock has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.86. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $99.03 and a 52-week high of $121.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $117.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.93.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

