Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report) by 11.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,647 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares during the period. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF accounts for about 0.3% of Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $1,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of DSI. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,492,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,752,000 after acquiring an additional 81,233 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,438,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,995,000 after purchasing an additional 273,658 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,027,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,698,000 after purchasing an additional 27,766 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 752,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,520,000 after purchasing an additional 96,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 16.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 692,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,395,000 after buying an additional 97,429 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DSI remained flat at $104.44 during trading on Friday. 82,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 116,976. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $99.93 and a 200-day moving average of $96.56. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a twelve month low of $77.47 and a twelve month high of $105.24. The firm has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.01 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Profile

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.