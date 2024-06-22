Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.
Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 12.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,941,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,683,772,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153,993 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 7,814,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,107,273,000 after buying an additional 112,526 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,039,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,030,000 after buying an additional 90,811 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter worth $860,010,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter worth $671,392,000.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Up 0.1 %
RSP stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $165.59. The stock had a trading volume of 4,112,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,114,011. The firm has a market cap of $55.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $133.34 and a twelve month high of $169.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.48.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile
Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).
