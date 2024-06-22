Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Bought by Pflug Koory LLC

Pflug Koory LLC increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,888 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the quarter. Pflug Koory LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BMY. Rathbones Group PLC increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 128.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 57,564 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,341,000 after buying an additional 32,379 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 112,446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,526,000 after buying an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,026,052 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $117,592,000 after buying an additional 88,447 shares in the last quarter. Humankind Investments LLC increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 20,243 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after buying an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,292,711 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,467,989,000 after buying an additional 1,394,158 shares in the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Barclays dropped their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Price Performance

NYSE:BMY traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.93. The company had a trading volume of 35,830,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,967,854. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.45. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $39.63 and a 12-month high of $65.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.53) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $11.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.45 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 8.83% and a negative net margin of 13.50%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -77.42%.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

