Britvic (OTCMKTS:BTVCY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $26.19

Britvic plc (OTCMKTS:BTVCY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $26.19 and last traded at $26.14, with a volume of 472 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.42.

Britvic Trading Up 8.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.23.

Britvic Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.2212 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st.

About Britvic

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks. The company supplies water-coolers and bottled water; offers pension funding and financing services; and designs, installs, as well as engages in maintenance of integrated tap related solutions.

