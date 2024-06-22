Brokerages Set First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) Target Price at $35.75

Shares of First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the four brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.75.
Several research firms recently commented on INBK. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective (up from $34.00) on shares of First Internet Bancorp in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of First Internet Bancorp from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Hovde Group decreased their price objective on shares of First Internet Bancorp from $38.50 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on First Internet Bancorp
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
First Internet Bancorp Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ INBK opened at $26.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.24 million, a P/E ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 0.69. First Internet Bancorp has a one year low of $13.98 and a one year high of $35.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.
First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $29.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.60 million. First Internet Bancorp had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 4.64%. Analysts forecast that First Internet Bancorp will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.
First Internet Bancorp Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. First Internet Bancorp’s payout ratio is 12.63%.
About First Internet Bancorp
First Internet Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Internet Bank of Indiana that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and municipal banking products and services to individuals and commercial customers in the United States. The company accepts non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit, commercial deposit, savings, money market, and Banking-as-a-Service brokered deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than First Internet Bancorp
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- Sarepta Therapeutics Stock Soars on FDA Approval
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- CarMax: A Market Melt-Up Waiting to Happen for this Stock
- Trading Halts Explained
- 3 Solar Stocks to Watch that are Building the Green Energy Future
Receive News & Ratings for First Internet Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Internet Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.