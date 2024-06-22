Brokerages Set First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) Target Price at $35.75

Shares of First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the four brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.75.

Several research firms recently commented on INBK. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective (up from $34.00) on shares of First Internet Bancorp in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of First Internet Bancorp from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Hovde Group decreased their price objective on shares of First Internet Bancorp from $38.50 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in First Internet Bancorp by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 12,018 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,592 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in First Internet Bancorp by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,342 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 4,543 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in First Internet Bancorp by 101,984.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,542 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 26,516 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its stake in First Internet Bancorp by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 35,502 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 10,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of First Internet Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,031,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ INBK opened at $26.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.24 million, a P/E ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 0.69. First Internet Bancorp has a one year low of $13.98 and a one year high of $35.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $29.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.60 million. First Internet Bancorp had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 4.64%. Analysts forecast that First Internet Bancorp will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. First Internet Bancorp’s payout ratio is 12.63%.

First Internet Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Internet Bank of Indiana that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and municipal banking products and services to individuals and commercial customers in the United States. The company accepts non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit, commercial deposit, savings, money market, and Banking-as-a-Service brokered deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

