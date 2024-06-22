Brokerages Set Paymentus Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PAY) PT at $19.06

Shares of Paymentus Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PAY – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.06.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Paymentus from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Paymentus from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Paymentus from $20.00 to $22.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Raymond James lowered shares of Paymentus from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Paymentus from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th.

Shares of NYSE:PAY opened at $18.75 on Friday. Paymentus has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $25.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.69. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.53 and a beta of 1.47.

Paymentus (NYSE:PAY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $184.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.75 million. Paymentus had a net margin of 4.43% and a return on equity of 8.74%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Paymentus will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Andrew A. Gerber sold 1,575 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.81, for a total value of $29,625.75. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 142,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,673,126.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 87.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Paymentus by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,388,830 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,596,000 after buying an additional 8,457 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Paymentus by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 748,043 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,418,000 after buying an additional 12,400 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Paymentus during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,806,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in Paymentus by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 206,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,699,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Paymentus by 53,916.7% during the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 194,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,475,000 after buying an additional 194,100 shares during the period. 12.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paymentus Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based bill payment technology and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers electronic bill presentment and payment services, enterprise customer communication, and self-service revenue management to billers through a software-as-a-service technology platform.

