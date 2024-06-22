Brokerages Set United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Price Target at $164.95

Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-three brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have given a hold recommendation, nine have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $164.95.

Several research analysts have commented on UPS shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $178.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 25th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 15,631.2% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 14,502,261 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,280,190,000 after buying an additional 14,410,073 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 87.6% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,152,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,854,180,000 after buying an additional 8,475,698 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,128,322,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 208.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,717,391 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $270,025,000 after buying an additional 1,160,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spirepoint Private Client LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter worth approximately $160,787,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

UPS opened at $136.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $116.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.01. United Parcel Service has a fifty-two week low of $132.90 and a fifty-two week high of $192.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $142.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $149.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $21.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.84 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 37.42%. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that United Parcel Service will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were given a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.77%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.49%.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

