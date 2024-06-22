Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners (NYSE:BAMR) Trading Down 1.1%

Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd. (NYSE:BAMR – Get Free Report) fell 1.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $40.24 and last traded at $40.84. 5,153 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 20,993 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.29.

Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.02 and a 200-day moving average of $40.60.

Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides annuity-based reinsurance products to insurance and reinsurance companies. The company operates in two segments, Reinsurance and Pension Risk Transfer. It also acts as a direct issuer of pension risk transfer products for pension plan sponsors.

