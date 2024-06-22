BTC Capital Management Inc. Acquires New Shares in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES)

BTC Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $615,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in H&E Equipment Services during the fourth quarter worth about $468,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,804,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $199,026,000 after buying an additional 51,626 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its holdings in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 115.3% in the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 24,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after acquiring an additional 13,149 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in H&E Equipment Services by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 55,064 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,881,000 after buying an additional 2,474 shares during the period. Finally, Millrace Asset Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 39,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,064,000 after acquiring an additional 7,316 shares during the period. 84.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

H&E Equipment Services Stock Performance

H&E Equipment Services stock opened at $43.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 9.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.96. H&E Equipment Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.06 and a 12-month high of $66.18.

H&E Equipment Services Dividend Announcement

H&E Equipment Services ( NASDAQ:HEES Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $371.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.52 million. H&E Equipment Services had a return on equity of 34.33% and a net margin of 11.17%. The company’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that H&E Equipment Services, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. H&E Equipment Services’s payout ratio is presently 23.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Bradley W. Barber sold 1,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.42, for a total value of $69,254.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 209,078 shares in the company, valued at $13,259,726.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 12.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of H&E Equipment Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on H&E Equipment Services from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of H&E Equipment Services from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on H&E Equipment Services from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.00.

H&E Equipment Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, Sales of Rental Equipment, Sales of New Equipment, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. The Equipment Rentals segment provides construction and industrial equipment for rent on a daily, weekly, and monthly basis.

