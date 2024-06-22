BTC Capital Management Inc. Invests $1.40 Million in ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

BTC Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 84,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,400,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ING Groep during the 4th quarter worth about $733,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in ING Groep by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 488,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,344,000 after purchasing an additional 116,114 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ING Groep in the 3rd quarter valued at about $800,000. HTLF Bank acquired a new stake in ING Groep in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,629,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its position in ING Groep by 2,784.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 329,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,349,000 after purchasing an additional 318,499 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Barclays raised ING Groep from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th.

ING Groep Price Performance

ING stock opened at $16.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.49. ING Groep has a 1 year low of $12.44 and a 1 year high of $18.04.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter. ING Groep had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 32.20%. The business had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that ING Groep will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ING Groep Company Profile

ING Groep N.V. provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking. The company accepts current and savings accounts.

Further Reading

