BTC Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

BTC Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 16,584 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,662,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 9.6% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,620 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the first quarter worth approximately $125,000. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 1.5% during the first quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 45,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,559,000 after buying an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 8.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,378 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 7.2% during the first quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 22,014 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,206,000 after buying an additional 1,488 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Eastman Chemical

In other Eastman Chemical news, CEO Mark J. Costa sold 102,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.78, for a total value of $10,318,864.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 395,699 shares in the company, valued at $39,878,545.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Mark J. Costa sold 102,390 shares of Eastman Chemical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.78, for a total transaction of $10,318,864.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 395,699 shares in the company, valued at $39,878,545.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Adrian James Holt sold 1,975 shares of Eastman Chemical stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.22, for a total transaction of $195,959.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 108,027 shares of company stock worth $10,885,638 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EMN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $91.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $85.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on EMN

Eastman Chemical Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of EMN opened at $98.55 on Friday. Eastman Chemical has a 12 month low of $68.89 and a 12 month high of $105.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $99.11 and its 200-day moving average is $92.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.59 billion, a PE ratio of 12.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 13.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 7.75 EPS for the current year.

Eastman Chemical Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is 41.75%.

About Eastman Chemical

(Free Report)

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers amine derivative-based building blocks, intermediates for surfactants, metam-based soil fumigants, and organic acid-based solutions; specialty coalescent and solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; and heat transfer and aviation fluids.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.