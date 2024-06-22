BTC Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

BTC Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 6,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $551,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HQY. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HealthEquity in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HealthEquity in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HealthEquity in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of HealthEquity in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HealthEquity in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. 99.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $84.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.67.

HealthEquity Trading Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ:HQY opened at $83.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a PE ratio of 90.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $80.67 and its 200 day moving average is $77.53. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.02 and a 12 month high of $87.72.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $262.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.56 million. HealthEquity had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 7.77%. Sell-side analysts expect that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Vice Chairman Stephen Neeleman sold 400 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $34,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 90,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,693,775. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Vice Chairman Stephen Neeleman sold 400 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $34,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 90,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,693,775. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Evelyn S. Dilsaver sold 32,500 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.29, for a total transaction of $2,576,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,547,032.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,980 shares of company stock valued at $2,787,746. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About HealthEquity

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, receive personalized benefit information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

Further Reading

