BTC Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

BTC Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,032,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RSP. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 51.5% during the 4th quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 98.5% during the 4th quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 397 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:RSP opened at $165.59 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $164.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.48. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $133.34 and a one year high of $169.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.46 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile
Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).
