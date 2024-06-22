BTC Capital Management Inc. Takes $998,000 Position in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

BTC Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 21,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $998,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OZK. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bank OZK in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Bare Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Bank OZK in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Bank OZK by 303.9% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Bank OZK by 601.0% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank OZK in the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. 86.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank OZK Stock

Shares of NASDAQ:OZK opened at $38.76 on Friday. Bank OZK has a 1 year low of $34.76 and a 1 year high of $52.36. The company has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.75 and its 200 day moving average is $44.90.

Bank OZK ( NASDAQ:OZK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.07. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 28.54%. The company had revenue of $406.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $396.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank OZK will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is an increase from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio is 26.13%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on OZK shares. StockNews.com raised Bank OZK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Bank OZK from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Bank OZK from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Bank OZK in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Bank OZK in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers deposit services, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time and reciprocal deposits.

