Buckingham Capital Management Inc. Has $1.84 Million Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Buckingham Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,856 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,621 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Marcum Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.0% in the first quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 24,346 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.8% in the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 518,704 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,889,000 after purchasing an additional 9,281 shares in the last quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.5% in the first quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 683,765 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,127,000 after purchasing an additional 29,700 shares in the last quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.8% in the first quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank now owns 30,567 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inscription Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 49.4% in the first quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 45,983 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after purchasing an additional 15,198 shares in the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CSCO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.47.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

Shares of CSCO stock opened at $47.29 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $190.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.85. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.95 and a 12 month high of $58.19.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.53 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.82% and a net margin of 21.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. Research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 53.87%.

Insider Transactions at Cisco Systems

In other news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 8,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.24, for a total transaction of $386,691.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 180,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,717,209.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 8,016 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.24, for a total transaction of $386,691.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 180,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,717,209.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 26,331 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total value of $1,213,859.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 725,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,439,234.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,106 shares of company stock worth $1,908,923. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.