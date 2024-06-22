Buckingham Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Buckingham Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 626 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Seizert Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 195.8% during the fourth quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 32,150 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $9,627,000 after purchasing an additional 21,280 shares in the last quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. grew its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 61.4% during the fourth quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 9,307 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,772,000 after purchasing an additional 3,539 shares in the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 98,980.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,954 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 4,949 shares in the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Cigna Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,377,000. Finally, Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Cigna Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,811,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at The Cigna Group

In related news, CEO David Cordani sold 31,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.17, for a total value of $11,084,500.53. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 348,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,618,339.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO David Cordani sold 31,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.17, for a total value of $11,084,500.53. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 348,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,618,339.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Noelle K. Eder sold 10,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.47, for a total value of $3,728,629.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,824 shares in the company, valued at $5,514,189.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 49,402 shares of company stock valued at $17,405,904. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

The Cigna Group Stock Performance

Shares of CI stock opened at $339.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $96.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.91, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $342.40 and its 200 day moving average is $330.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The Cigna Group has a 52-week low of $253.95 and a 52-week high of $365.71.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.17 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $57.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.59 billion. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 1.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Cigna Group will post 28.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were given a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 4th. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is presently 45.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $392.00 price target (up previously from $382.00) on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Monday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $432.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Baird R W raised shares of The Cigna Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $393.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $374.50.

The Cigna Group Profile

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

