Bull Oak Capital LLC Acquires 10,596 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Bull Oak Capital LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 21.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 59,089 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,596 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 20.8% of Bull Oak Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Bull Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $31,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,734,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,112,762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118,746 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,109,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,763,000 after buying an additional 146,157 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 86.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,890,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,682,737,000 after acquiring an additional 8,316,251 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 42.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,592,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,554,741,000 after acquiring an additional 5,277,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,925,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,264,117,000 after acquiring an additional 50,070 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IVV traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $547.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,107,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,382,096. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $525.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $506.46. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $411.02 and a fifty-two week high of $551.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $472.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

