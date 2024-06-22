Bull Oak Capital LLC Has $8.43 Million Position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Bull Oak Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 14.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 369,985 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45,515 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 5.6% of Bull Oak Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Bull Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $8,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 29,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. now owns 36,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after buying an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Bank grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 12,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 16,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:GOVT remained flat at $22.70 during midday trading on Friday. 4,468,530 shares of the company were exchanged. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.62.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.0594 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This is an increase from iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

