Bushveld Minerals (LON:BMN) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.32

Bushveld Minerals Limited (LON:BMN – Get Free Report) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1.32 ($0.02) and traded as low as GBX 0.55 ($0.01). Bushveld Minerals shares last traded at GBX 0.57 ($0.01), with a volume of 131,636,505 shares.
Bushveld Minerals Trading Up 5.3 %
The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.69 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.98, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of £13.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.00 and a beta of 1.81.
About Bushveld Minerals
Bushveld Minerals Limited operates as an integrated primary vanadium producer for the steel, energy, chemicals and aerospace industries in South Africa, Europe, Asia, the United States, and internationally. The company is involved in mining and processing vanadium ores; and developing and promoting vanadium in the energy storage market through the advancement of vanadium-based energy storage systems, primarily vanadium redox flow batteries.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Bushveld Minerals
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- McDonald’s Stock: Balancing Value and Innovation
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/17 – 6/21
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- Sarepta Therapeutics Stock Soars on FDA Approval
Receive News & Ratings for Bushveld Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bushveld Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.