Buttonwood Financial Group LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Buttonwood Financial Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 581,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,458 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 21.1% of Buttonwood Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Buttonwood Financial Group LLC owned 0.16% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $35,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPLG. Evensky & Katz LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 255.5% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Tower View Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 416.8% in the 4th quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPLG traded down $0.15 on Friday, hitting $64.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,395,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,804,283. The company has a market capitalization of $37.44 billion, a PE ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.13 and a fifty-two week high of $64.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.29.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.