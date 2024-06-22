Buttonwood Financial Group LLC Has $15.78 Million Holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS)

Buttonwood Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 176,266 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the quarter. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF comprises approximately 9.3% of Buttonwood Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Buttonwood Financial Group LLC owned about 0.30% of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF worth $15,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVUS. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $403,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 51,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,802,000 after acquiring an additional 2,895 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,193,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,452,000 after acquiring an additional 15,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $446,000.

Get Avantis U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of AVUS traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $90.34. The company had a trading volume of 165,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,130. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $69.57 and a twelve month high of $90.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $88.25 and its 200-day moving average is $85.47. The company has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 1.00.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Profile

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.