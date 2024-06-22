Buttonwood Financial Group LLC Has $2.53 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Buttonwood Financial Group LLC lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 46.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 30,209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,985 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of Buttonwood Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Buttonwood Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $2,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 20.1% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 4,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 6,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 7.7% in the first quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC now owns 19,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 3,947,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,959,000 after buying an additional 167,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 18.7% during the first quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,000 after buying an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS USMV traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $84.13. 3,118,761 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a market cap of $24.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.90. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $47.44 and a twelve month high of $55.45.

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

