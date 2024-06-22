Buttonwood Financial Group LLC Invests $233,000 in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF)

Buttonwood Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 0.1% of Buttonwood Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invera Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,398,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 30,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 297.4% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 25,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after buying an additional 19,390 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 38,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,462,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.40 on Friday, hitting $67.28. 10,528 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,711. The stock has a market cap of $645.89 million, a P/E ratio of 18.77 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $67.61 and its 200 day moving average is $66.04. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $54.23 and a 52-week high of $71.11.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $1.0009 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF (DMXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted, ESG-screened index of large- and mid-cap stocks from the developed markets outside North America. DMXF was launched on Jun 16, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

