Cadent Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 73,583 Shares of Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC)

Cadent Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC – Free Report) by 21.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 418,945 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,583 shares during the period. Eagle Point Credit comprises 1.7% of Cadent Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.76% of Eagle Point Credit worth $4,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its position in Eagle Point Credit by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 26,823 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Eagle Point Credit by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 28,478 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 2,062 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Point Credit in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its holdings in Eagle Point Credit by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 96,127 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 4,881 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Eagle Point Credit by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 74,538 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 5,355 shares in the last quarter. 19.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eagle Point Credit Stock Performance

Eagle Point Credit stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.07. The stock had a trading volume of 546,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 823,592. Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.60 and a 52-week high of $10.58. The company has a market capitalization of $774.89 million, a PE ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.99. The company has a current ratio of 6.60, a quick ratio of 6.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Eagle Point Credit Announces Dividend

Eagle Point Credit ( NYSE:ECC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The investment management company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.06). Eagle Point Credit had a net margin of 88.90% and a return on equity of 14.21%. The business had revenue of $40.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.30 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.68%. Eagle Point Credit’s payout ratio is 90.32%.

Eagle Point Credit Company Profile

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc is a closed ended fund launched and managed by Eagle Point Credit Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests equity and junior debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations consisting primarily of below investment grade U.S.

