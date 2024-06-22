Cadent Capital Advisors LLC Sells 85,881 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Cadent Capital Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 59.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85,881 shares during the quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $1,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 34,511,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,209,000 after purchasing an additional 5,808,548 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,555,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,448,515,000 after purchasing an additional 3,409,362 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 79.6% in the 4th quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 6,305,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,520,000 after purchasing an additional 2,794,908 shares during the period. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $61,740,000. Finally, Monument Group Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $43,820,000.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

DFAC traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $32.24. The stock had a trading volume of 1,460,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,614,440. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.51. The firm has a market cap of $27.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.00. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a one year low of $24.84 and a one year high of $32.53.

About Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

Further Reading

