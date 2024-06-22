Cambria Global Asset Allocation ETF Declares Dividend of $0.23 (BATS:GAA)

Cambria Global Asset Allocation ETF (BATS:GAA – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, June 21st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.2271 per share on Wednesday, July 3rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 24th.

Cambria Global Asset Allocation ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Cambria Global Asset Allocation ETF stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,658 shares. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.28. Cambria Global Asset Allocation ETF has a 12 month low of $24.76 and a 12 month high of $28.60. The company has a market capitalization of $54.54 million, a PE ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 0.47.

Cambria Global Asset Allocation ETF Company Profile

The Cambria Global Asset Allocation ETF (GAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that provides exposure to equity, fixed-income, real estate, commodities, and currencies. The fund aims for returns and reduced volatility.

