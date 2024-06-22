Cambria Global Asset Allocation ETF Declares Dividend of $0.23 (BATS:GAA)

Cambria Global Asset Allocation ETF (BATS:GAA – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, June 21st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.2271 per share on Wednesday, July 3rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 24th.
Cambria Global Asset Allocation ETF Stock Down 0.4 %
Cambria Global Asset Allocation ETF stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,658 shares. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.28. Cambria Global Asset Allocation ETF has a 12 month low of $24.76 and a 12 month high of $28.60. The company has a market capitalization of $54.54 million, a PE ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 0.47.
Cambria Global Asset Allocation ETF Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Cambria Global Asset Allocation ETF
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- McDonald’s Stock: Balancing Value and Innovation
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/17 – 6/21
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- Sarepta Therapeutics Stock Soars on FDA Approval
Receive News & Ratings for Cambria Global Asset Allocation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambria Global Asset Allocation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.