Cambria Trinity ETF Announces Dividend of $0.16 (BATS:TRTY)

Cambria Trinity ETF (BATS:TRTY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, June 21st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be given a dividend of 0.1553 per share on Wednesday, July 3rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 24th.
Cambria Trinity ETF Trading Down 0.3 %
Shares of Cambria Trinity ETF stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,131 shares. The company has a market cap of $108.35 million, a P/E ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.49.
About Cambria Trinity ETF
