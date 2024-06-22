Cambria Trinity ETF Announces Dividend of $0.16 (BATS:TRTY)

Cambria Trinity ETF (BATS:TRTY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, June 21st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be given a dividend of 0.1553 per share on Wednesday, July 3rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 24th.

Cambria Trinity ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Cambria Trinity ETF stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,131 shares. The company has a market cap of $108.35 million, a P/E ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.49.

Get Cambria Trinity ETF alerts:

About Cambria Trinity ETF

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

The Cambria Trinity ETF (TRTY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds with exposure to a variety of asset classes, including equity, fixed income, real estate, commodities, and currencies. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation.

Receive News & Ratings for Cambria Trinity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambria Trinity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.