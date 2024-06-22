Canaccord Genuity Group Reaffirms Buy Rating for Arrow Exploration (LON:AXL)

Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Arrow Exploration (LON:AXL – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 42 ($0.53) price target on the stock.
Arrow Exploration Stock Performance
Shares of LON AXL opened at GBX 24.50 ($0.31) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 21.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 20.59. The company has a market cap of £70.04 million, a P/E ratio of 676.67 and a beta of 1.47. Arrow Exploration has a 12 month low of GBX 16.50 ($0.21) and a 12 month high of GBX 28 ($0.36).
Arrow Exploration Company Profile
