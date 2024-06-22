Canaccord Genuity Group Reaffirms Buy Rating for Arrow Exploration (LON:AXL)

Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Arrow Exploration (LON:AXL – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 42 ($0.53) price target on the stock.

Arrow Exploration Stock Performance

Shares of LON AXL opened at GBX 24.50 ($0.31) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 21.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 20.59. The company has a market cap of £70.04 million, a P/E ratio of 676.67 and a beta of 1.47. Arrow Exploration has a 12 month low of GBX 16.50 ($0.21) and a 12 month high of GBX 28 ($0.36).

Get Arrow Exploration alerts:

Arrow Exploration Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Arrow Exploration Corp., a junior oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Western Canada. Arrow Exploration Corp. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.