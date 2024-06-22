Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

CNQ has been the topic of several other research reports. Desjardins downgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Scotiabank restated a sector perform rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Canadian Natural Resources has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $47.00.

NYSE:CNQ opened at $34.46 on Wednesday. Canadian Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $26.48 and a 12 month high of $41.29. The firm has a market cap of $73.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.30 and its 200-day moving average is $35.07.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.01 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 18.21% and a return on equity of 20.58%. Equities analysts anticipate that Canadian Natural Resources will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a $0.777 dividend. This represents a $3.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.02%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. This is an increase from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 60.56%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,558 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 39.7% in the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 609 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,070 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 0.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 21,774 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.03% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

