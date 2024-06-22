Capital CS Group LLC Invests $648,000 in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Capital CS Group LLC bought a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 30,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $648,000. Norwegian Cruise Line makes up approximately 0.6% of Capital CS Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 58.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,105,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141,086 shares during the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,824,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 879,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,491,000 after acquiring an additional 269,849 shares during the last quarter. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,447,000. Finally, AGF Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 625,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,534,000 after acquiring an additional 135,121 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Norwegian Cruise Line

In related news, Director Zillah Byng-Thorne bought 13,360 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.50 per share, for a total transaction of $220,440.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 13,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,440. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NCLH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Truist Financial raised shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.79.

Norwegian Cruise Line Stock Performance

NCLH traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.29. 11,550,514 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,157,381. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a PE ratio of 24.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.13 and its 200 day moving average is $18.09. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 52 week low of $12.70 and a 52 week high of $22.75.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. Norwegian Cruise Line had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 136.20%. On average, research analysts expect that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

Norwegian Cruise Line Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

Featured Stories

