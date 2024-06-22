Capital CS Group LLC Purchases New Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Capital CS Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,054 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $423,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GLD. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Aprio Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,282,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 42,948 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,835,000 after purchasing an additional 4,245 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $253,000. Finally, American National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock traded down $3.38 on Friday, hitting $214.78. 8,935,399 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,934,925. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $168.30 and a 1-year high of $225.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $216.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $201.71.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

