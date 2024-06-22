Capital CS Group LLC Takes $714,000 Position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Capital CS Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,150 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $714,000. DexCom makes up about 0.7% of Capital CS Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DXCM. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in DexCom during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in DexCom by 73.0% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 244 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in DexCom by 99.3% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 277 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co boosted its stake in DexCom by 103.1% during the 4th quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 325 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in DexCom by 120.6% during the 4th quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 353 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. 97.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DXCM stock traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $116.64. 7,133,365 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,644,425. The business’s fifty day moving average is $125.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.22. DexCom, Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.75 and a 12-month high of $142.00.

Insider Activity at DexCom

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical device company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $921.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $911.20 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 31.01% and a net margin of 16.82%. As a group, research analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 4,137 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $579,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,682,560. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Bridgette P. Heller sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.55, for a total value of $113,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,878,378.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sadie Stern sold 4,137 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $579,180.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,682,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,837 shares of company stock valued at $8,490,675 over the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of DexCom from $148.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of DexCom in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of DexCom in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $153.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.94.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

