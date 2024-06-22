Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR) Stock Holdings Lifted by Ballew Advisors Inc

Ballew Advisors Inc raised its position in Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 224,994 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,891 shares during the quarter. Capital Group Growth ETF makes up approximately 5.0% of Ballew Advisors Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Ballew Advisors Inc’s holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF were worth $7,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 218.7% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter.

Get Capital Group Growth ETF alerts:

Capital Group Growth ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:CGGR traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $32.82. The company had a trading volume of 1,155,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,214,862. Capital Group Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $23.34 and a twelve month high of $33.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.99 and a beta of 1.22.

Capital Group Growth ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.