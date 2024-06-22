CarMax (NYSE:KMX) Announces Earnings Results

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.06), RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $7.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.16 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share.

CarMax Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE KMX opened at $71.63 on Friday. CarMax has a 12 month low of $59.66 and a 12 month high of $88.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. The company has a market capitalization of $11.27 billion, a PE ratio of 23.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.69.

Get CarMax alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

KMX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on CarMax from $73.00 to $68.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of CarMax from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of CarMax in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of CarMax in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on CarMax from $88.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CarMax currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.17.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 15,356 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.53, for a total transaction of $1,067,702.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $485,110.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About CarMax

(Get Free Report)

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.