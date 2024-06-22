Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Shares Sold by CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp reduced its position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 139,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 725 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $8,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Carrier Global by 86.7% during the fourth quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Carrier Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Carrier Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Carrier Global in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Carrier Global in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CARR traded down $1.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $62.88. 6,381,659 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,199,438. The firm has a market cap of $56.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Carrier Global Co. has a 1-year low of $45.68 and a 1-year high of $66.50.

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 26.01%. Analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is 53.15%.

CARR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Carrier Global from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.86.

In other Carrier Global news, VP Nadia Villeneuve sold 98,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.40, for a total value of $6,437,191.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 85,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,560,831.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Carrier Global news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 159,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.95, for a total value of $9,906,734.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Nadia Villeneuve sold 98,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.40, for a total transaction of $6,437,191.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 85,028 shares in the company, valued at $5,560,831.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 262,954 shares of company stock worth $16,650,050 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.95% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

