Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $340.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $375.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $350.00 to $345.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $305.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $380.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:CASY opened at $371.77 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Casey’s General Stores has a 12-month low of $221.36 and a 12-month high of $389.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $334.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $305.67. The company has a market capitalization of $13.76 billion, a PE ratio of 27.68, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.83.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 17.25%. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Casey’s General Stores will post 14.18 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Casey’s General Stores during the fourth quarter worth about $115,799,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new position in Casey’s General Stores in the first quarter valued at approximately $112,081,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Casey’s General Stores by 561.7% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 273,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,050,000 after acquiring an additional 231,887 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 113.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 291,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,936,000 after acquiring an additional 154,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Casey’s General Stores by 7.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,585,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,458,000 after purchasing an additional 113,437 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards.

