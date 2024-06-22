Casper Price Down 10.4% This Week (CSPR)

Casper (CSPR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 22nd. In the last seven days, Casper has traded 10.4% lower against the dollar. One Casper coin can currently be bought for about $0.0211 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular exchanges. Casper has a total market capitalization of $255.38 million and approximately $4.65 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Casper Coin Profile

Casper launched on May 12th, 2021. Casper’s total supply is 12,699,964,240 coins and its circulating supply is 12,103,827,206 coins. Casper’s official message board is casper.network/network/blog. The Reddit community for Casper is https://reddit.com/r/caspercspr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Casper’s official website is casper.network. Casper’s official Twitter account is @casper_network.

Buying and Selling Casper

According to CryptoCompare, “Casper (CSPR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Casper has a current supply of 12,697,683,180 with 12,101,653,219 in circulation. The last known price of Casper is 0.0206894 USD and is down -0.56 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 70 active market(s) with $5,859,582.52 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://casper.network/.”

