C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $51.66

C&F Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CFFI – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $51.66 and traded as low as $44.84. C&F Financial shares last traded at $46.77, with a volume of 11,873 shares.

C&F Financial Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.57. The company has a market cap of $160.54 million, a PE ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 0.42.

C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. C&F Financial had a net margin of 13.29% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The business had revenue of $30.65 million during the quarter.

C&F Financial Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. C&F Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.04%.

In related news, Director Paul C. Robinson purchased 1,000 shares of C&F Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.11 per share, for a total transaction of $39,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,367 shares in the company, valued at $718,333.37. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 2,500 shares of company stock valued at $97,815. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On C&F Financial

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of C&F Financial in the first quarter valued at $47,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in C&F Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in C&F Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $119,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in C&F Financial by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of C&F Financial by 27.6% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 10,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,169 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.23% of the company’s stock.

About C&F Financial

C&F Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Citizens and Farmers Bank that provides banking services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Consumer Finance. The Community Banking segment offers various banking services, including checking and savings deposit accounts, as well as business, real estate, development, mortgage, home equity, and installment loans.

Featured Articles

