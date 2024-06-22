Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Shares Sold by Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC

Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 5.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,726 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 98 shares during the period. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CHKP. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 483.7% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 286 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd boosted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. 87.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CHKP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Friday, April 26th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded Check Point Software Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.18.

CHKP traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $158.85. 1,046,305 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 578,525. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.06, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.61. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 1-year low of $122.86 and a 1-year high of $168.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $154.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.85.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72. The business had revenue of $598.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $595.28 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 31.42% and a net margin of 34.33%. Analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 7.79 EPS for the current year.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

