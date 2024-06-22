CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Grows Stock Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 21.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,860 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,643 shares during the quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $11,922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 8,428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,868,000 after buying an additional 2,227 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its position in Synopsys by 56.9% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 84,369 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,442,000 after buying an additional 30,581 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Synopsys in the fourth quarter worth $951,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Synopsys by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,551,092 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,977,593,000 after buying an additional 203,601 shares during the period. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Synopsys by 55.5% in the fourth quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 4,310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares in the last quarter. 85.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Synopsys

In other news, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 10,294 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $582.41, for a total transaction of $5,995,328.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,568 shares in the company, valued at $36,440,228.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 10,294 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $582.41, for a total transaction of $5,995,328.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,440,228.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Marc N. Casper acquired 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $585.45 per share, with a total value of $439,087.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,016,341.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 23,288 shares of company stock worth $13,527,485. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Synopsys Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SNPS traded down $4.65 during trading on Friday, hitting $605.53. 1,670,885 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 832,624. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $416.87 and a 1-year high of $629.38. The company has a market capitalization of $92.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $563.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $554.42.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.03 by ($0.03). Synopsys had a return on equity of 22.66% and a net margin of 23.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.76 EPS. Synopsys’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Synopsys from $650.00 to $655.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $615.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Synopsys from $640.00 to $645.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $660.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $616.18.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SNPS

About Synopsys

(Free Report)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.