CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Has $14.25 Million Stock Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,091 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,586 shares during the quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $14,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, First United Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. 80.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied Materials Stock Down 1.9 %

NASDAQ AMAT traded down $4.58 on Friday, reaching $235.41. The company had a trading volume of 15,389,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,735,734. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.80. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $129.21 and a 1-year high of $249.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $214.91 and its 200-day moving average is $192.62.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.12. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 41.22%. The company had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.00 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 18.39%.

Insider Transactions at Applied Materials

In other news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.02, for a total transaction of $1,597,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 78,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,767,230.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.62, for a total transaction of $554,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 76,212 shares in the company, valued at $16,890,103.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Teri A. Little sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.02, for a total value of $1,597,650.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 78,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,767,230.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,000 shares of company stock worth $6,598,500 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMAT has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Applied Materials in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays raised Applied Materials from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Applied Materials from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $185.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.84.

About Applied Materials

(Free Report)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

